AIM Congress 2024 Startup Pitch Competition opens doors for applications

(MENAFN- AIM Congress) Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 4 October 2023: The AIM Congress 2024 Startup Pitch Competition, organized by AIM Startup, a key pillar of the AIM Congress, is anticipated to stoke the flames of entrepreneurship by inviting technology startups to go out on a journey for innovation, rivalry, and market dominance.



This yearly event not only promises an exciting startup competition, but it also acts as a crucial channel for establishing relationships with investors, government officials, key stakeholders, and corporate visionaries. Around 500 startups and 100 investors that are expected to attend the event, will be immersed in a wealth of knowledge as the competition progresses, thanks to panel discussions and specially designed seminars, ready to propel their businesses to new heights and be put in the spotlight of international renown.



The doors to the competition will be open for applications on October 2, 2023, and will end on March 31, 2024. Interested startups from the technology sectors including Edtech, Fintech, Food & Agri tech, Mobility, Government, Green, Health, Augmented and Virtual Reality (AR VR), Retail, E-commerce, Cybersecurity, Metaverse and the Deep Technology are welcomed and advised to submit their applications before the deadline.



The AIM Congress 2024 Startup Pitch Competition has unveiled an impressive roster of activities set to captivate and empower participants. In addition to the highly anticipated pitch competition, this annual gathering will feature an expansive exhibition, a cutting-edge conference, immersive workshops, invaluable one-on-one mentorship and investment opportunities for both investors and startups.



Additionally, the Startup Pitch Competition will also feature new events that promise to elevate the overall experience. Startups will have the opportunity to articulate their vision and offerings with the “100 words” segment, allowing them to deliver a 100-word message about their company in front of an audience. The Investor Awards will be introduced to honor and acknowledge the pivotal role that investors play in the startup ecosystem, highlighting their contributions and commitment to innovation.

The competition will also introduce the “Reverse Pitch” event, offering investors a unique platform to present their businesses directly to startups and the wider audience. However, for those seeking a more intimate setting, the “Closed Pitch” will provide startups with a rare chance to pitch their ideas in a private room exclusively in front of potential investors, facilitating focused discussions and potential partnerships.

“We are dedicated to fostering innovation and providing a stage for startups to shine. The introduction of these new events at the AIM Congress 2024 Startup Pitch Competition is a testament to our commitment to nurturing talent and catalyzing growth. With these initiatives, we aim to enhance the competition experience, offering startups with opportunities to step into the spotlight. We believe that innovation knows no bounds, and by creating a dynamic platform for startups and investors to connect, we are propelling the next wave of technological advancements. Together, we are shaping a brighter future for the tech industry,” said AIM Global Foundation and AIM Congress President Dawood Al Shezawi.

The AIM Congress 2024 Startup Pitch Competition will feature international key markets from Korea, Japan, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria, Senegal, Kenya, India, and many other nations.

The 13th edition of the Annual Investment Meeting (AIM Congress) from 7 to 9 May 2024 will be held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center under the theme “Adapting to a Shifting Investment Landscape: Harnessing New Potential for Global Economic Development.” AIM Congress 2024 is organized with the support of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology and with the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development as a lead partner.

AIM Congress 2024 is expected to attract a diverse audience, including those from government and private organizations, international & regional civil society organizations, associations, federations, and academia from around the world. They will have the opportunity to engage in meaningful discussions, establish valuable connections, and explore investment prospects in various sectors.





