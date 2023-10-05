Marriott International Concludes Third Annual Feast of Seven

(MENAFN- Asdaa-amman) (Amman, Jordan –October 4, 2023) — Marriott International's renowned properties in Amman, Dead Sea, and Aqaba recently celebrated the third annual Feast of Seven. The event, which took place on September 23, 2023, at Sarab Garden in The Ritz-Carlton, Amman, was a delightful blend of gastronomic delights and a strong dedication to supporting the local community.

Guests were treated to a skillfully curated selection of Jordan's most delicious street food, expertly prepared by renowned chefs from all seven participating hotels. The atmosphere was elevated by live entertainment and engaging activities designed to be enjoyed by families.

The recent event, which aligned with Marriott International's "Serve Our World" ethos, showcased the collective efforts of several hotels including The Ritz-Carlton, Amman; The St. Regis Amman; W Amman; Amman Marriott Hotel; Dead Sea Marriott Resort & Spa; Sheraton Amman Al Nabil Hotel; and Al Manara, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Saraya Aqaba. Their shared goal was to create a meaningful and positive influence within their local communities by generating funds for the Al-Aman Fund for the Future of Orphans. The event has raised a total of JOD 10,548.

Commenting on the occasion, Erden Kendigelen, Multi-Property General Manager and JBC Chairman, said: "After successfully concluding our third Feast of Seven, our excitement remains undiminished. We are deeply grateful to our invaluable partners, Al-Aman Fund for the Future of Orphans, and we take great pride in directing all event proceeds towards supporting the aspirations of orphaned youth."

Noor Homoud, General Manager of Al-Aman Fund for the Future of Orphans, said: “We are proud of our partnership with the Marriott Hotel Group. Over the course of three years, we have succeeded, through our joint activities, in conveying our message to a large group of people, and we have been able to support dozens of orphaned young men and women who are in dire need of a source of moral and financial support to build their future and realize their dreams.”

The third edition of The Feast of Seven was officially inaugurated with a signing ceremony on August 27, 2023. The event was attended by esteemed individuals including Mr. Erden Kendigelen, Noor Al-Homoud, and other notable members of the JBC Committee.





