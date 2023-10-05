GCC stocks retreat, caution dominates

(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) GCC stock markets recorded negative performances as sentiment was weighed by the concerns around monetary policy and the slide in oil prices. Markets in the region could be exposed to varying degrees to price corrections as a result.

The Dubai stock market retreated to a certain extent after reaching a new high this year and could be exposed to some price corrections as concerns over monetary policy could continue to weigh on traders’ expectations and could push for profit-taking. Otherwise, the main index remains on a positive course overall supported by the strong local economy. In this regard, it could see limited losses and could resume its climb.

After a period of stagnation, selling pressure could take hold of the Abu Dhabi stock market as declining oil prices and concerns about the US monetary policy could continue to affect performances. While the strength of the local economy could alleviate these concerns to a certain extent, the market could see another round of declines, in particular, if oil prices continue to slide.

The Qatari stock market resumed its decline following other stock markets in the region. However, solid economic performance in the non-oil sector as well as climbing natural gas prices could provide some support although the volatility in energy prices could fuel some uncertainty.

The Saudi stock market remained exposed to the downside with oil prices retreating which, in addition to the country’s crude production cuts, could affect the economy and local companies' performances.







