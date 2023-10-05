(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HUHTAMÄKI OYJ PRESS RELEASE 5.10.2023 AT 16:15 EEST

Huhtamaki publishes its Q3 2023 Interim Report on October 20, 2023

Huhtamäki Oyj will publish its Q3 Interim Report on Friday, October 20, 2023, approximately at 8:30 Finnish time (EEST). The release and related results presentation material will be available after publishing at

Huhtamaki will arrange a combined audiocast and teleconference on the same day at 9:30 EEST. Huhtamaki's President & CEO Charles Héaulmé and CFO Thomas Geust will present the results, followed by a Q&A session. The event will be held in English and it can be followed in real-time.

A link to the audiocast is available at:

A link to the teleconference is available at: . Registration is required for the teleconference. After the registration you will be provided with phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference.

An on-demand replay of the audiocast will be available shortly after the end of the call at .



