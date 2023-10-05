Rising Demand For Monoclonal Antibodies Fuels Global Cell Banking Outsourcing Market

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cell Banking Outsourcing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Master Cell Banking, Working Cell Banking, Viral Cell Banking), By Cell Type, By Phase, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering. The global cell banking outsourcing market is experiencing significant growth, driven by advancements in technologies for the collection, testing, and storage of cell lines. This dynamic market offers substantial opportunities but also presents challenges, including ethical considerations regarding the storage and use of cell lines. In this report, we explore the factors shaping the market, from technological advancements to ethical concerns. Market Dynamics: Several key factors are influencing the growth of the global cell banking outsourcing market:

Technological Advancement: Novel technologies for collecting, testing, and storing cell lines are driving market growth. Automation in cord blood processing and storage is a key technological driver.

Patent Expiration of Blockbuster Biologics: The expiration of patents for blockbuster biologic drugs is expected to boost demand for cell banking services, as companies seek to develop biosimilar and biologic products.

Rising Demand for Monoclonal Antibodies: Monoclonal antibodies are in high demand for treating a range of diseases, including cancer and autoimmune diseases. This demand is expected to drive the growth of cell banking services.

Growing R&D Investments: Increased investments in biotechnology research and development are fueling the demand for cell banking services to support research efforts. Increasing Prevalence of Cancer: The rising prevalence of cancer is a significant driver, as cell lines play a crucial role in cancer research and drug development. Market Highlights:

The global cell banking outsourcing market is expected to reach USD 35.59 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 16.34%. Master cell banking, used for preparing working cell banks and gene therapy research, accounted for the largest market share in 2022. Ethical Concerns: Ethical considerations are a critical factor in the cell banking outsourcing market. Concerns about the potential misuse of cell lines and tissue storage highlight the need for careful ethical navigation. Obtaining ethical approval before storing cell lines and tissues in biorepositories is crucial, as advanced technology allows for patient identification through DNA, raising privacy and misuse concerns.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $10.57 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $35.59 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.3% Regions Covered Global



Key Players



Bio Outsource (Sartorious)

BSL Bioservice

Cryo-Cell International, Inc.

Charles River Laboratories

LifeCell

GBI

Lonza

SGS Societe Generale de Surveillance SA Perfectus Biomed Limited

Conclusion:

The global cell banking outsourcing market is on a growth trajectory, driven by technological advancements and the increasing demand for cell lines in research and development. However, ethical considerations pose challenges that need to be addressed as the market expands. Strategic positioning and adherence to ethical standards will be crucial for companies operating in this market.

