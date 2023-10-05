Merit Medical Systems To Announce Third Quarter 2023 Results On October 26, 2023

Merit will hold its investor conference call on the same day (Thursday, October 26, 2023) at 5:00 p.m. Eastern (4:00 p.m. Central, 3:00 p.m. Mountain, and 2:00 p.m. Pacific).

To access the conference call, please pre-register using the following link . Registrants will receive confirmation with dial-in details.

A live webcast and slide deck can be accessed using this link . A link to both register for the conference call and view the webcast will be made available at merit.

ABOUT MERIT

Founded in 1987, Merit Medical Systems, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of healthcare technology. Merit serves client hospitals worldwide with a domestic and international sales force and clinical support team totaling in excess of 700 individuals. Merit employs approximately 7,100 people worldwide with facilities in South Jordan, Utah; Pearland, Texas; Richmond, Virginia; Aliso Viejo, California; Maastricht and Venlo, The Netherlands; Paris, France; Galway, Ireland; Beijing, China; Tijuana, Mexico; Joinville, Brazil; Ontario, Canada; Melbourne, Australia; Tokyo, Japan; Reading, United Kingdom; Johannesburg, South Africa; and Singapore.