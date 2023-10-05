Flash News: OKX To List Wall Street Memes (WSM) Perpetual Swap

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NASSAU, the Bahamas, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading crypto exchange by trading volume and a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for October 5, 2023.



OKX to List Wall Street Memes (WSM) Perpetual Swap

OKX today announced that it will list a Wall Street Memes (WSM) coin perpetual swap at 04:00 (UTC) on October 6. With this addition, users will be able to long and short WSM/USDT with up to 50x leverage. OKX will also introduce margin trading and a Simple Earn listing for WSM at the same time.

This announcement follows the addition of WSM on the exchange's spot market on September 26 at 10:00 (UTC). OKX enabled deposits for WSM on September 25 at 18:00 (UTC), while withdrawals for WSM were enabled at 10:00 (UTC) on September 27.

WSM is the memecoin that fuels Wall Street Memes , a decentralized meme platform that is built on the Ethereum blockchain. Wall Street Memes enables creators to create and sell memes, and collectors to buy and sell memes. WSM is an ERC-20 token that can be used to buy and sell memes on the Wall Street Memes platform, as well as to participate in its governance.