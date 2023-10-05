Swifty Global Confirms That It Has Filed Its Name And Ticker Change

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, NY, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - Dear Cashmere Holding Company (OTC: DRCR) known as Swifty Global (Swifty), is a technology company focused on creating groundbreaking solutions in the Sports Betting Sector. The company is licensed in several jurisdictions globally and has launched its proprietary swipe betting Sports Predictions application, traditional Sportsbook and Casino Gaming platforms in mid 2022, following which it is now actively executing its global growth strategy.



Swifty Global submitted its name and ticker reservation on 5th September 2023 to Nevada Secretary of State, reserving the name Swifty Global Inc and our preferred tickers (SWFT, SWIF, SWTY).

Swifty Global has officially submitted its request to FINRA on 2nd October 2023 for a name and ticker change. This much-anticipated alteration aims to bolster brand recognition, further reinforcing Swifty Global's standing as a household name. It also marks a pivotal move in advancing the company's broader vision.

The name and ticker change comes at a time where the company is eagerly awaiting the next licenses in both South Africa and Ireland.

Once approved and finalized, Swifty Global plans to amplify its media footprint. The company will continue to share news regarding its business transformations and milestones via social platforms and formal press statements. Shareholders and those keen on monitoring Swifty Global's trajectory are encouraged to stay informed by following its official Twitter handle and visiting its website, details of which are listed below:

Website:

Swifty Gaming Website:

Twitter:

LinkedIn:

Email: al

Related links:



Source: DRCR

Forward-Looking Statement

Certain information set forth in this press release contains "forward-looking information", including "future-oriented financial information" and "financial outlook", under applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as forward-looking statements). Except for statements of historical fact, the information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements and includes, but is not limited to, the (i) projected financial performance of the Company; (ii) completion of, and the use of proceeds from, the sale of the shares being offered hereunder; (iii) the expected development of the Company's business, projects, and joint ventures; (iv) execution of the Company's vision and growth strategy, including with respect to future M&A activity and global growth; (v) sources and availability of third-party financing for the Company's projects; (vi) completion of the Company's projects that are currently underway, in development or otherwise under consideration; (vi) renewal of the Company's current customer, supplier and other material agreements; and (vii) future liquidity, working capital, and capital requirements. Forward-looking statements are provided to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management's beliefs and opinions in respect of the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor in evaluating an investment. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") has provided guidance to issuers regarding the use of social media to disclose material non-public information. In this regard, investors and others should note that we announce material financial information via official Press Releases, in addition to SEC filings, press releases, Questions & Answers sessions, public conference calls and webcasts also may take time from time to time. We use these channels as well as social media to communicate with the public about our company, our services, and other issues. It is possible that the information we post on social media could be deemed to be material information. Therefore, in light of the SEC's guidance, we encourage investors, the media, and others interested in our company to review the information we post on the following social & media channels:

Website:

Twitter: