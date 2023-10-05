Saudi Awwal Bank – Ratings Affirmed

(MENAFN- Capital Intelligence Ltd) Capital Intelligence Ratings (CI Ratings or CI) today announced that it has affirmed the Long-Term Foreign Currency Rating (LT FCR) and Short-Term Foreign Currency Rating (ST FCR) of Saudi Awwal Bank (SAB), previously known as Saudi British Bank, at ‘A’ and ‘A2’, respectively. The Outlook for the LT FCR remains Positive. At the same time, CI Ratings has affirmed SAB’s Bank Standalone Rating (BSR) of ‘bbb+’ with a Stable Outlook, its Core Financial Strength (CFS) rating of ‘bbb+’, and Extraordinary Support Level (ESL) of High.



The Bank’s LT FCR is set two notches above the BSR to reflect the high likelihood of timely and sufficient extraordinary support from the government if needed (Saudi Arabia sovereign ratings: ‘A+’/ ‘A1’/Stable). All Saudi domestic banks are considered systemically important institutions that play a major role in building and nurturing the economy, underpinning the Saudi government’s willingness to maintain stability in the domestic financial system. Hence, the authorities have a strong track record of supporting banks and the financial capacity to provide assistance in the event of stress.



The Bank’s BSR is based on a CFS rating of ‘bbb+’ and an Operating Environment Risk Anchor (OPERA) of ‘bbb’. The OPERA for Saudi Arabia reflects the economy’s limited diversification, low monetary flexibility and geopolitical risks, against strong fiscal and external buffers, and substantial oil reserves. It also takes into account the banking sector’s strong capital buffers and a healthy funding structure, which primarily consists of domestic customer deposits with little dependence on cross-border funding.



The CFS rating is supported by SAB’s position as the fourth-largest bank in KSA, with close and long-standing links to HSBC (its largest shareholder with a 31% stake), as well as the Bank’s solid corporate banking franchise. The CFS is also supported by the Bank’s robust liquidity profile with stable customer-based funding, strong capitalisation, and sound underlying asset quality with strong credit loss absorption capacity, as well as good and rising overall profitability. In terms of credit challenges, there is likely concentration in both lending and deposits, in line with the KSA banking sector (and wider GCC). In addition, the Bank has above peer group average NPLs and Stage 2 loan ratios, although these are still at satisfactory levels.



SAB’s business model, with a very good record of execution and good performance, benefits from its link to HSBC through its management and franchise. The technical services agreement (TSA) with HSBC has been in place since the Bank’s incorporation and extended until 2027. A core value at SAB (as with other members of the wider HSBC Group) is to maintain good loan asset quality and ensure strong risk management policies are in place. Asset quality metrics are sound, and the balance sheet contains a high level of liquid assets, mainly KSA government securities.



The NPL ratio continued to improve in 2022 and H1 23 (NPLs declined in H1 23), although it remained slightly higher than the peer average (which is at a low level). NPLs remained fully provisioned in H1 23, while the extended NPL coverage ratio was strong. SAB’s Stage 2 exposure is higher than its peers. However, the Bank is considered to be relatively more stringent in its application of IFRS 9, and Stage 2 loans are still performing (mainly unrated retail portfolio).



SAB’s overall profitability is good. The Bank’s underlying profitability is sound and comparable to its well-performing peers, supported by its strong franchise and high brand recognition, leading to a lower cost of funds (COF) and a solid net interest margin (NIM). Moreover, the Bank benefits from good investment income and operating efficiency, and a low cost of risk. Results for H1 23 were very good, with both operating profit and return on average assets higher.



The Bank has a robust liquidity profile. The balance sheet is largely funded by a stable and deep customer deposit base. Its solid franchise and entrenched customer base in corporate and retail banking, which was enhanced through Saudi British Bank’s 2019 acquisition of Alawwal Bank, leads to a good proportion of non-interest bearing deposits, and a lower than average cost of funds. Liquidity risk for the Bank is considered low. The Saudi banking system has a healthy liquidity profile, while SAB in particular has a very comfortable liquidity and funding position with sound buffers.



SAB has strong capitalisation in what is a well-capitalised Saudi banking system. Leverage is low. Moreover, the quality of the Bank’s capital base is very high, with core capital (CET-1) comprising all of Tier 1 and the bulk of total capital, giving it ample scope to raise AT1 and Tier 2 capital if needed. SAMA has always encouraged Saudi banks to maintain high levels of capital adequacy. Capital flexibility is considered strong, reflecting SAB’s market reputation and supportive shareholders.



Rating Outlook



The Positive Outlook for the LT FCR, in line with the Positive Outlook for KSA, indicates that the rating is likely to be raised by one notch in the next 12 months provided the sovereign’s credit strength and its capacity to support the banking system improve as expected.



Rating Dynamics: Upside Scenario



An upgrade of more than one notch in the LT FCR could occur if the BSR was raised. However, reflecting its sound financial metrics, the Bank’s BSR is already at a high level, and therefore is unlikely to be lifted.



Rating Dynamics: Downside Scenario



The most likely downside scenario would be for the rating Outlook of the sovereign to be revised to Stable from Positive if the expected improvement in sovereign credit strength does not occur. If this were to happen, SAB’s LT FCR Outlook would also be revised to Stable from Positive, and the ratings would be unchanged. A downgrade of the Bank’s BSR would require a marked deterioration in asset quality and/or other metrics. This is not expected.





Primary Analyst: Darren Stubing, Senior Credit Analyst; E-mail: ...

Secondary Analyst: Karti Inamdar, Senior Credit Analyst

Committee Chairperson: Morris Helal, Senior Credit Analyst



About the Ratings



The credit ratings have been issued by Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd, P.O. Box 53585, Limassol 3303, Cyprus.



The following information source was used to prepare the credit ratings: public information. Financial data and metrics have been derived by CI from the rated entity’s financial statements for FY2019-22 and H1 23. CI may also have relied upon non-public financial information provided by the rated entity and may also have used financial information from credible, independent third-party data providers. CI considers the quality of information available on the rated entity to be satisfactory for the purposes of assigning and maintaining credit ratings. CI does not audit or independently verify information received during the rating process.



The principal methodology used to determine the ratings is the Bank Rating Methodology, dated 3 April 2019 (see Information on rating scales and definitions, the time horizon of rating outlooks, and the definition of default can be found at Historical performance data, including default rates, are available from a central repository established by ESMA (CEREP) at



This rating action follows a scheduled periodic (annual) review of the rated entity. Ratings on the entity were first released in February 1986. The ratings were last updated in January 2023. The ratings and rating outlook were disclosed to the rated entity prior to publication and were not amended following that disclosure.



The ratings have been initiated by CI. The following scheme is therefore applicable in accordance with EU regulatory guidelines.



Unsolicited Credit Rating



With Rated Entity or Related Third Party Participation: No

With Access to Internal Documents: No

With Access to Management: No



