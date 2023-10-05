Boron Fertilizers Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Boron Fertilizers Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2027
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The boron fertilizers market is expected to reach $3.78 billion in 2027, with an 8.1% CAGR, according to TBRC's Boron Fertilizers Global Market Report 2023.
The boron fertilizers market is driven by increased fruit and vegetable production. Asia-Pacific leads with major players including Bayer, Honeywell, Yara, INEOS, Mosaic, Corteva, Asahi Kasei, BASF, U.S. Borax, and China Green Agriculture.
Boron Fertilizers Market Segments
. By Fertilizer Type: Boric Acid, Borax, Boron Calcium Nitrate, Boron Humate, Other Types
. By Crop Type: Cereals And Grains, Fruits And Vegetables, Oilseeds And Pulses, Other Crop Types
. By Application Method: Foliar Spray, Soil Treatment, Fertigation
. By End-Use: Agriculture, Horticulture, Floriculture, Other End Uses
. By Geography: The global boron fertilizers market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Boron (B) fertilizer refers to a type of fertilizer that contains boron as one of its primary micronutrients to address boron deficiencies in soils and improve the growth of plants. It is used to control plant hormone levels and encourage healthy growth.
