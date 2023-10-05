Planet Home Lending Opens Branch In Rancho Cucamonga

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Planet Home Lending Branch Manager Troy HazelipMERIDEN, CONNECTICUT, USA, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Planet Home Lending , LLC, a national mortgage lender and servicer, has opened a branch office in Rancho Cucamonga, California. Led by Branch Manager Troy Hazelip (NMLS# 252037), the new office will assist homeowners and buyers in the San Bernadino area.“We are thrilled to work with members of the Rancho Cucamonga community to help them achieve their financial goals using Planet's many solutions for homebuyers and sellers,” said Hazelip.In Southern California, where home prices are high and inventory is low, Planet has home loans to help borrowers reach their goals despite the market, including buydown loans to reduce effective interest rates and loans to purchase and modernize dated homes.“Planet offers borrowers access to an array of products that make us uniquely suited to help borrowers nationwide,” said Michael Dubeck, CEO and President of Planet Financial Group , parent of Planet Home Lending.“Planet Home Lending also offers home loans to borrowers who fall outside the standard credit box, including self-employed people, business owners, retirees, and real estate investors.With a nationwide footprint, Planet is committed to giving back to the planet, people, and local communities through its Planet With a Purpose social responsibility platform. In the past four years, Planet has funded the planting of more than a quarter-million trees in our National Forests, moved 70 million pounds of food to hungry families, and endowed a scholarship for military service members.# # #About Planet Financial Group, LLCPlanet Financial Group, LLC, Meriden, Conn., is a fully integrated family of companies delivering innovative origination, servicing and asset management solutions. Through this synergistic ecosystem of products, services and technologies, PFG provides best-in-class experiences for investors pursuing value maximization and borrowers seeking streamlined end-to-end loan lifecycle support. PFG is the parent of Planet Home Lending, LLC and Planet Management Group, LLC, which also does business under the name Planet Renovation Capital .About Planet Home Lending, LLCPlanet Home Lending, LLC, Meriden, Conn., (NMLS #17022) is a national mortgage lender and servicer delivering exceptional customer experiences to homeowners and homebuyers. Planet Home Lending, LLC is an Equal Housing Lender. For more information about Planet Home Lending, LLC, please visit .

