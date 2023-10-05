DRIVESAFE DRIVING SCHOOLS ANNOUNCES CASTLE ROCK FALL CLASSES

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DriveSafe Holds Drivers' Ed Courses and Driving Lessons at Comfort Suites in Castle Rock This Fall

CASTLE ROCK, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Until recently, students in Castle Rock and central areas of Douglas County have had to travel farther distances to access driver's education and behind-the-wheel instruction. To alleviate this challenge, DriveSafe Driving Schools is excited to share that they are hosting fall classes and driving lessons, at Comfort Suites in Castle Rock.

The driving classes will occur:

October 17- 20, 2023

Tuesday - Friday (9:00 am - 4:45 pm)

Comfort Suites 4755 Castleton Way Castle Rock, CO 80109

DriveSafe is excited to provide closer access to students in Castle Rock and surrounding areas this fall, and thanks Comfort Suites for helping us support families in their driving goals. DriveSafe aims to open a Castle Rock location in 2024.

About DriveSafe – As the largest and only AAA Approved Driving School in Colorado, DriveSafe provides comprehensive drivers education to prepare teens and adults to be safe drivers for life. Whether students enroll in classroom or online courses, take driving lessons, participate in defensive skills training, or complete their license test at one of our 12 locations, they know that DriveSafe has been trusted by more than 140,000 families in Colorado. For more information, visit DriveSafeColorado.

Katherine Leadbetter

Baron Education

