Appnovi Named XDR Innovation Of The Year By The Cybersecurity Breakthrough Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Gain a complete understanding of your environment

Prestigious International Awards Program Recognizes Outstanding Information Security Products and Companies

- Steve Johansson, Managing Director, CyberSecurity BreakthroughCHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- appNovi , the provider of the first Cybersecurity Mesh Architecture platform, today announced that it is the recipient of the“XDR Innovation Of The Year” award in the 7th annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program conducted by CyberSecurity Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global information security market today.appNovi converges siloed data into a unified, network and business context-aware source. This authoritative data source chronicles evolving relationships between assets, offering insights to incident response teams, while eliminating the need to query the SIEM/datalake, swivel across multiple tools, or escalate tickets for access.“We built appNovi to solve the problems that plagued us when we were security practitioners,” said Joe Schreiber, appNovi CEO and Co-Founder.“Easily installed and integrated, deployed anywhere, and highly customizable, appNovi revolutionizes the SOC and makes cybersecurity data accessible to all stakeholders.”Security analysts are able to explore a cyber asset at a specific point in time and understand how its network connections and relationships change, and the impact of those changes to the business. Integrations with existing workflow and orchestration products enable streamlined resolution using the existing IT and security investments of the enterprise.Upon receiving an alert, response teams can use appNovi to interrogate their entire enterprise dataset swiftly. They can identify an asset through the original alert and understand it's context from all other data points, gauge the direct and indirect impact to applications, and trace the incident's origin and subsequent pivot points.The mission of the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of information security categories, including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Email Security and many more. This year's program attracted thousands of nominations from over 20 different countries throughout the world.“appNovi's holistic perspective of security uplevels the SOC. Congratulations on receiving the 'XDR Innovation of the Year' award. appNovi's innovative convergence and visualization of data sets a new standard for XDR,” said Steve Johansson, managing director, CyberSecurity Breakthrough.“Organizations are facing a state of constant change across assets with threat detection key to survival. appNovi empowers response teams with a fast, comprehensive, and visual understanding of incidents, safeguarding businesses in our ever-evolving digital world.”Read how appNovi helps organizations realize the full potential of XDR here .####About appNoviBuilt by practitioners for practitioners, appNovi enables cyber asset management, network-wide attack surface identification and mapping, vulnerability prioritization based on business impact, and efficient non-disruptive incident response. appNovi integrates with your existing network and security tools to adopt a cybersecurity mesh architecture that makes security accessible. Some of the largest enterprises in the world, including telecommunications and financial services, have selected appNovi for cyber asset attack surface management. Learn more at .About CyberSecurity BreakthroughPart of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in information security and cybersecurity technology companies, products and people. The CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough information security companies and products in categories including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Web and Email Security, UTM, Firewall and more. For more information visit .Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.Media contact:

Dan Rheault

appNovi

+1 617-356-7298

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn