Cluster Headache Market Expected To Reach $522.98 Million By 2031 | Registering A CAGR Of 3.9%

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Increase in prevalence of patients suffering from cluster headache, and rise in investments for development of novel medications for cluster headache drives the growth of the market. According to the report, the global cluster headache industry generated $356.00 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $522.98 million by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 3.9% from 2022 to 2031.

Key Takeaways:

The episodic segment to rule the roost

Triptans segment showcased the fastest CAGR of 4.4% throughout the forecast period.

The online providers segment would register the fastest CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific would showcase the fastest CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2031 owing to increase in number of headache disorders.

Leading Market Players-

Arrotex Australia Group

AstraZeneca

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

Eli Lilly and Company

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Market Segmentation:

Type of Cluster Headache:

Episodic Cluster Headaches: These are cluster headaches that occur in distinct episodes with periods of remission in between.

Chronic Cluster Headaches: Refers to cluster headaches that persist without significant remission periods.

Treatment Type:

Acute/Abortive Treatment: Medications and therapies used to alleviate the pain and symptoms during a cluster headache attack.

Preventive/Prophylactic Treatment: Medications taken regularly to reduce the frequency and severity of cluster headache episodes.

Medication Class:

Triptans: A class of medications commonly used as abortive treatment for cluster headaches.

Calcitonin Gene-Related Peptide (CGRP) Monoclonal Antibodies: Emerging treatments that target CGRP, a molecule implicated in migraine and cluster headaches.

Oxygen Therapy: A non-pharmacological approach involving the inhalation of high-flow oxygen to relieve cluster headache pain.

Steroids: Sometimes used as a short-term treatment to break a cluster headache cycle.

Lithium: An example of a preventive medication used for chronic cluster headache management.

Patient Demographics:

Age: Segmenting the market based on the age of patients, as cluster headaches can affect individuals of various age groups.

Gender: Analyzing differences in treatment approaches and effectiveness between male and female patients.

Geographic Region:

North America: Includes the United States and Canada, where cluster headache prevalence and treatment options may differ.

Europe: Encompasses countries in the European Union and other European regions.

Asia-Pacific: Includes countries like Japan, India, and Australia, which may have varying access to cluster headache treatments.

Middle East and Africa: Encompasses the Middle Eastern and African regions with potentially different healthcare infrastructures and treatment availability.

North America garnered the major share in 2021-

By region, North America held the major share in 2021, garnering more thantwo fifth of the global cluster headache market revenue owing to rise in prevalence of cluster headache cases and increase in number of key players offering novel therapeutics. However, Asia-Pacific would showcase the fastest CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2031 owing to increase in number of headache disorders, rise in awareness campaign, and surge in investments for development of effective drugs for treating cluster headache.

Key findings of the study

By type, the episodic segment was highest contributor to the cluster headache industry in 2021.

On the basis of drug class, the calcium channel blockers segment dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2021. However, the others segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

On the basis of distribution channel, the drug stores and retail pharmacies segment dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2021. However, the online providers segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Region wise, North America generated the largest revenue in 2021. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

