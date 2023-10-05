Nissan set to heighten excitement with an array of models at Japan Mobility Show

(MENAFN- Edelman) YOKOHAMA, Japan (05 October 2023) – In the lead up to the Japan Mobility Show in Tokyo later this month, Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. has digitally unveiled the Nissan Hyper Urban crossover, at its new design presentation hall within the Nissan Technical Center in Atsugi, Kanagawa. This marks the first in a series of exciting all-electric concept vehicles set to be revealed one by one* in digital form ahead of the show’s press day on October 25, and symbolize the future of electrified mobility within Nissan’s newly designed interactive booth.

Nissan’s vision for the Japan Mobility Show embodies the company’s unwavering dedication to enriching people’s lives and to revolutionizing the electric-vehicle (EV) landscape with transformative products and technologies. The series of exciting concepts represent Nissan’s aim to empower journeys and society and are designed to meet the shifting demands of the environment, society today and generations to come.

Each concept features the word hyper to express the heightened excitement they aim to bring and is represented by a symbolic character. With custom-tailored features that add value to unique lifestyles and diverse aspirations, the concepts help customers make a positive impact on the planet without compromising on style or fun.

The Nissan Hyper Urban Crossover: Empowering a cleaner world.

The Nissan Hyper Urban’s styling perfectly complements the sophisticated tastes of its target users, such as urban- and suburban-based professionals who prioritize environmental sustainability.

Characterized by a sleek and modern aesthetic, the crossover’s design expresses the users’ discerning taste, making a bold statement while also effectively blending in with their environment.

The Nissan Hyper Urban crossover would also be fully interwoven into the EV ecosystem, with its impressive V2H function providing power to the home, resulting in significant energy cost savings and reducing strain on the power grid. Thanks to its V2G capability, owners can even contribute surplus power to the grid to support their local community and earn money in the process. The Intelligent Charging Management System features AI that can autonomously charge vehicles and power buildings, providing efficient management of power.

The concept also applies sustainability to vehicle lifespan, making it ideal for people conscious of the long-term value of everything they own. Hardware updates and regular software updates provide a fresh ownership experience over many years.

The car represents the future design and technological capabilities of Nissan’s electric offerings. The exterior’s lime yellow body changes chromatic expressions depending on the angle that light hits it, effectively drawing attention while also blending into the surrounds. The front and rear scissor doors provide a sense of openness and character, while the sporty silhouette produces aerodynamic excellence for increased efficiency. Wide tires complete the sporty look, evoking rugged dynamics with urban aesthetics.

The interior is designed to blend in with urban living spaces. Inspired by kaleidoscopic triangles, the instrument panel and display can be customized according to the owner’s mood. In addition, the front seats can collapse and fold into the back seats, creating a sofa-like, private relaxing space.

Nissan booth at 2023 Japan Mobility Show

The Nissan booth has been designed to generate vibrant experiences through emotional visualization, facilitate interactive co-creation and seamlessly meld the physical and the digital, now and the future. Visitors can experience interactive presentations, an e-4ORCE all-wheel-control driving simulator, and taking a selfie with the excitement of Formula-E-like acceleration.

In addition to the series of all-electric concept vehicles, the booth will also showcase a number of 90th anniversary special edition production models featuring front grilles and door mirrors accented with copper, as well as special aluminum wheels and seat materials.





