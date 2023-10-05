German antagonism group leader gets hospitalized following supposed syringe assault

(MENAFN) Tino Chrupalla, co-chair of the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday after experiencing a sudden collapse during a campaign event in Ingolstadt, as reported by the party's official national website. Although specific details surrounding the incident have not yet been officially disclosed, the party has alluded to a potential "assault incident" that may have led to Chrupalla's sudden health crisis



Reliable sources have corroborated the nature of the attack to RT.de, with one account suggesting that Chrupalla may have been targeted with a syringe containing an as-yet-unidentified substance, which subsequently induced an anaphylactic shock. It's important to note that the AfD party has not confirmed this allegation at present. According to reports, police informed Austrian journalist Gerald Grosz, who was also slated to speak at the rally, that Chrupalla's collapse occurred shortly after he had been engaging with members of the public, taking selfies in the process.



The incident has prompted a flurry of speculation and concern, given its potential political implications and the seriousness of the alleged attack. Chrupalla's hospitalization underscores the vulnerability of political figures in public settings and raises questions about the safety measures in place during campaign events, particularly in a charged political climate. As investigations into the incident unfold, the circumstances surrounding the attack will undoubtedly be subject to rigorous scrutiny and further official statements from the AfD party are anticipated to provide clarity on the matter.



