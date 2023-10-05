FM Receives UN Under-Secretary-General Of Disarmament Affairs

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 5 (Petra) - Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ayman Safadi, on Thursday received United Nations Under-Secretary-General of Disarmament Affairs, Izumi Nakamitsu.The UN official is currently visiting the Kingdom to participate in Conference on Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALW) Control, which is hosted by Jordanian Armed Forces (JAF)- Arab Army, in cooperation with NATO, during the past two days.Safadi stressed the Kingdom's keenness to host such conferences, as an opportunity to expand Jordan's cooperation with its partners, which reflects its continued support for international disarmament efforts, especially nuclear weapons and weapons of mass destruction.Safadi noted reaching a Middle East region free of weapons of mass destruction is a goal that Jordan is working to achieve.For her part, Nakamitsu valued Jordan's role and efforts to enhance the region's security, stability and peace.