Jordan, US Tackle Water Projects

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 5 (Petra) - Minister of Water and Irrigation Raed Abu Saud met with US Ambassador Yael Lempert to share updates on the progress of projects funded by the US Agency for International Development (USAID) that address water loss.He also discussed a strategy that will be implemented in the next phase to improve water supply in all areas.Abu Saud expressed his gratitude for the ongoing support from the US government in addressing the significant challenges faced by the water sector and its urgent need to implement several projects to secure more water and fill the current water deficit, greatly improving water and sanitation services.He mentioned that due to climate change, rising demand, and the impact of refugee influxes, Jordan is currently experiencing severe water shortages. This has led to an increase in household water usage, resulting in a rise in wastewater flowing into sewage treatment plants, which leads to higher operating and maintenance costs.Lempert was pleased with the productive collaboration between the two parties and emphasized the United States' ongoing commitment to expanding cooperation and providing aid to the water sector, namely through the USAID.She affirmed complete support for expediting the execution of vital water initiatives that aid in enhancing the water situation and sanitation facilities.