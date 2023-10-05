Jordan Envoy Presents Credentials To Australia Governor-General

Amman, Oct. 5 (Petra) - Jordan's new ambassador to Australia Janti Qalajoqa on Wednesday presented his credentials to Australia's Governor-General David Hurley as an accredited plenipotentiary and resident envoy of Jordan.

