Awqaf Minister: Jordan Rejects Extremist Attacks On Al-Aqsa Mosque

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 5 (Petra) - Ministry of Awqaf, Islamic Affairs, and Holy Places affirmed its "complete" rejection of the attacks by the extremist occupation authorities that desecrate Al-Aqsa Mosque's sanctity.In a statement on Thursday, Minister of Awqaf, Islamic Affairs and Holy Places, Mohammad Khalaileh, said "enabling Jewish extremists to desecrate Al-Aqsa Mosque with various forms of allegations, incitement, and offensive Talmudic rituals aims to change religious, historical, and legal status quo that existed for more than 1,400 years."Khalaileh added: "The ministry is following up with great concern the brutal violations committed by Israeli occupation forces against Al-Aqsa Mosque, its worshipers, and its management."The minister also denounced prevention of worshipers from entering the mosque, restrictions on them, and attempt to harm the mosque's identity, which is a pure right for Muslims and does not accept temporal or spatial division, and is under the Hashemite custodianship of His Majesty King Abdullah II.Hailing steadfastness of Jerusalem Awqaf administration, Jerusalemites, and worshipers in the mosque, he called on all people who can reach Jerusalem to travel and pray in the mosque to strengthen support of Jerusalemites.Additionally, the minister affirmed Jordan is continuing to work "sincerely" to protect Al-Aqsa Mosque and free it from all defilement and distortion.