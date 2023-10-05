Army Chief, UN Under-Secretary Talk Ties

Amman, Oct. 5 (Petra) - Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti received on Thursday the United Nation's Under-Secretary-General and High Representative for Disarmament Affairs Izumi Nakamitsu.Huneiti and Nakamitsu discussed aspects of cooperation and ways to enhance ties between the two sides.

