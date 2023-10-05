West Asian Federation Backs Saudi Bid To Host World Cup

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 5 (Petra) -- President of the West Asian Football Federation (WAFF) His Royal Highness Prince Ali bin Al Hussein stressed the federation's full support for Saudi Arabia's bid to host the 2034 World Cup.Prince Ali pointed out that the Saudi Federation's bid to host the World Cup is something to be proud of, but, at the same time, calls for providing supportive and assisting roles to contribute to entrusting the organization of the World Cup to Saudi Arabia.According to a WAFF statement on Thursday, Prince Ali said: "The West Asian Football Federation, since its establishment, has based its tasks and responsibilities on unity of ranks and unified efforts aimed at supporting football in the region and the Arab region alike. Based on this mission, we stress absolute support of the federation's executive committee for Saudi Arabia, whose success is a success for all and a major step towards broader horizons of brilliance and a promising future of more prosperity.""The West Asian Football Federation believes in Saudi Arabia's ability to present a file that includes the highest levels, in comparison with the Saudi Arabia's long-term presence on the global sports map and in view of its clear positive contributions at various levels, and leading role in supporting youth, sports, and football in particular," he added.He underscored that the federation is harnessing all its capabilities to support the Saudi Federation and alongside it during its candidacy race to host the largest and most important football event in the world.He expressed his hope that this bid will receive broad support, as Saudi Arabia is confidently capable of organizing an exceptional World Cup edition.