RCJA: Jordan 'Firm' In Supporting Palestinian Education Sector

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 5 (Petra) - Secretary-General of the Royal Committee for Jerusalem Affairs (RCJA), Abdullah Kanaan, affirmed Jordan, with historical Hashemite custodianship over Jerusalem's Islamic and Christian sanctities, will maintain continued support for people in Palestine and Jerusalem, primarily assistance for educational efforts.Kanaan noted educational process in occupied Palestine, mainly the teacher, the curriculum, and the school, suffer a fierce Israeli attack and a plan to Israelize education and distort Palestinian curricula to erase the Arab historical identity.In a press statement on the occasion of World Teachers' Day on Thursday, he said education sector in the city of Jerusalem suffers from serious problems and challenges, primarily a severe shortage in the gravely overcrowded schools and classrooms, adding that apartheid wall and Israeli checkpoints contribute to delaying arrival of students and teachers to schools and universities.Kanaan added that budget of Palestinian schools and universities is suffering from "remarkable" financial hardship, and students lack labs and educational facilities, and are deprived of obtaining scholarships, financial aid, or even fee installments, which forces many students to enter the labor market to save their families from poverty, and meet their growing needs.On this occasion, he noted RCJA highlights Palestinian teacher's suffering in occupied Palestine, including Jerusalem, and calls for their support globally.