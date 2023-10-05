EU Reiterates Support To Dialogue Between Azerbaijan, Armenia

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Oct 5 (KUNA) -- President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen Thursday stressed that the EU remains fully committed to supporting the negotiations with Azerbaijan and facilitating the dialogue.

At the same time, she announced further measures of emergency and long-term support to Armenia.

"The EU stands by Armenia. We are doubling our humanitarian support to alleviate the plight of the 100,000 displaced Karabakh Armenians. And we are channelling more budget support towards the Armenian State," she said in a statement.

The European Commission will more than double its humanitarian aid, with a further 5.2 million euro (USD 5.4 million) in emergency assistance added to the previously announced 5.2 million euro.

Among other measures, the European Commission will mobilise funding under annual programmes for Armenia in order to allocate 15 million euro USD 15.7 million) , which can be used as budget support to the state to address socio-economic needs and purchases of food and fuel.

In a related development, the European Parliament Thursday condemned Azerbaijan's seizure of Nagorno-Karabakh, and called for sanctions against those responsible and for the EU to review its relations with Baku.

In a resolution adopted by 491 votes in favour, 9 against with 36 abstentions, the Parliament urged the EU to suspend any negotiations on a renewed partnership with Baku, and should the situation not improve, consider suspending the application of the EU visa facilitation agreement with Azerbaijan.

Parliament also called on the EU to reduce its dependency on Azeri gas imports and, in the event of military or hybrid attacks against Armenia, for a full EU import stop of Azeri oil and gas. (end)

