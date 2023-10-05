IMEDEA Play Concludes In Shubbak London Theater Festival

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Oct 5 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti playwright and director Sulayman Al Bassam concluded his award winning play IMEDEA in Shubbak Festival, which is the UK's largest biennial festival of contemporary Arab culture.

Al Bassam four sold out shows played at the Stone Nest hall, built in 1888. It is an arts organization and performance venue in the heart of London's West End.

In a press release, Al Bassam affirmed the Qualitative addition of his play to Kuwaiti and Arab theater in England at the most prestigious festival, called Shubbak (meaning 'window' in Arabic) which supports and celebrates the diversity of Arab artists' creativity and innovation.

The Kuwaiti director expressed his joy over the public turnout to his four shows adding that the audience included Kuwaiti students studying in the UK in addition to the Kuwaiti Ambassador and other Kuwaiti prominent figures.

The play also drew Arab nationals and cultural foreign professors, he added.

IMDEA is a bold reimagining of the infamous Greek myth that draws on the eroding infrastructures of fact in a digital world, to re-imagine Medea for an era of tech-driven authoritarianism.

The play had been touring the world from Kuwait, Tunisia, Cairo, Beirut, Casablanca, Hanover, Napoli, Mexico City and London.

The play won four major awards in writing, scenography and acting in both Tunis and Cairo theatrical festivals.(end)

