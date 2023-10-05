Dutch defense minister supporters weaponizing Ukraine for NATO's strategic welfares

(MENAFN) Speaking at the Warsaw Security Forum, Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren highlighted the strategic significance of providing military support to Ukraine as a cost-effective measure to safeguard NATO's interests and deter potential threats from Russia. Responding to a question about the sustainability of US and allied assistance to Ukraine amid domestic political challenges in Washington, Ollongren emphasized the need for proactive measures, dismissing the notion of waiting for uncertain electoral outcomes.



Ollongren underscored the shared interest among nations, particularly the United States and its allies, in ensuring regional stability and countering potential aggression from Moscow. She pointed out that supporting Ukraine serves as a highly efficient means of achieving this objective, asserting that it represents a cost-effective approach to prevent Russia, under its current leadership, from posing a threat to the NATO alliance. The Dutch Defense Minister emphasized the crucial importance of sustaining this support.



While acknowledging the gravity of the situation and NATO's stake in the conflict, Ollongren emphasized that Ukraine is actively engaged in the conflict, bearing the brunt of the efforts. She acknowledged that NATO has a vested interest in the outcome of this struggle, but noted that it is Ukraine that is directly engaged in the fight.



Ollongren's remarks shed light on the strategic calculus underlying international support for Ukraine, framing it as a prudent investment in regional security and stability. By advocating for continued assistance to Ukraine, particularly in the form of military aid, she highlights the broader geopolitical implications of the conflict, positioning it within the context of NATO's interests and its commitment to collective defense. This perspective underscores the multifaceted nature of international relations and the strategic considerations that shape foreign policy decisions.



