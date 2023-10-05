AB Electrolux Chairman Staffan Bohman Declines Re-Election

Staffan Bohman has been Chairman since 2018. He is also a member of the Audit Committee and the People Committee.

The Nomination Committee's process of proposing a successor has been initiated.

This disclosure contains information that Electrolux Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 05-10-2023 15:00 CET.

For more information:

Sophie Arnius, Investor Relations, +46 70 590 80 72

Electrolux Group Press Hotline, +46 8

657 65

07

The following files are available for download: