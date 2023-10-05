Japan plans to expedites purchase of US-manufactured missiles

(MENAFN) In a move to bolster its defense capabilities in the face of escalating tensions with China and North Korea, Japan has decided to accelerate its acquisition of United States-manufactured Tomahawk cruise missiles. Defense Minister Minoru Kihara revealed this decision, stating that the procurement will now commence in fiscal year 2025, a year ahead of the initial schedule. This announcement came during a meeting between Kihara and United States Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin in Washington, DC.



Initially, Japan had expressed interest in acquiring 400 of the latest Tomahawk Block V missiles, boasting a range of approximately 1,600 kilometers. However, the revised plan now involves the purchase of up to 200 missiles of the preceding model within the fiscal years 2025 to 2027 period. The remaining portion of the agreement will proceed as originally intended, involving the acquisition of the newer model missiles.



Minister Kihara emphasized the imperative of deterring unilateral attempts to forcibly alter the established status quo, particularly in regions like the Indo-Pacific. He underscored the necessity to fortify the deterrence and response capabilities of allied forces to ensure stability and security in the face of evolving geopolitical dynamics.



This strategic decision by Japan signifies a proactive measure to enhance its national defense posture in response to the shifting regional security landscape. By expediting the acquisition of advanced missile technology, Japan aims to reinforce its ability to respond effectively to potential threats, thereby contributing to the broader framework of regional stability and security. The move also reflects a deeper commitment to collaborative security efforts alongside its allies.



