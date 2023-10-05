Young Azerbaijani Athlete Shares Dream Of Achieving Great Success In Rhythmic Gymnastics

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 5. The 28th Baku
Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship participant from the " Ojaq
Sports" Club Nilay Punhanli told Trend she dreams of achieving great success in
rhythmic gymnastics, and will persistently pursue her goal.
“I really love rhythmic gymnastics. I have already won medals at
various competitions, and I hope to continue to demonstrate
excellent results,” the young athlete said.
The eight-year-old gymnast pointed out that on the first day of
the Baku championship she performed a program with ribbon and
clubs.
“Tomorrow I'll perform an exercise without apparatus. I hope
everything goes smoothly,” she added.
The 28th Baku Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship is taking place
on October 5-7at the Baku Olympic Sports Complex.
The competition features participants from "Ojaq Sport" Club
(Baku and Govsan branches), the Children and Youth School of
Olympic Reserve for Gymnastics, the Republican Complex Sports
School, the "Grace" sports club, the Baku Aquatic Palace, the
"Zira" Cultural Center, the "Zabrat" sports club, and the Shaghan
Olympic Sports Complex.
The 28th Baku Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship is being held for
athletes in age categories of "kids" (born in 2013-2015),
"pre-juniors" (born in 2011-2012), and "juniors" (born in
2008-2010).
