Azerbaijani Army Positions In Kalbajar Subjected To Fire

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 5. The Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of Azizli and Ashaghi Shorzha settlements of the Basarkechar region using various caliber weapons subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of Yellija settlement of the Kalbajar region on October 5, at about 14:50 (GMT+4), Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

"The Azerbaijan Army's military personnel and equipment have sustained no casualties," the ministry said.