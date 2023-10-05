Azerbaijani Army Positions In Kalbajar Subjected To Fire

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 5. The Armenian armed
forces units from the positions in the direction of Azizli and
Ashaghi Shorzha settlements of the Basarkechar region using various
caliber weapons subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions
stationed in the direction of Yellija settlement of the Kalbajar
region on October 5, at about 14:50 (GMT+4), Trend reports via the
Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.
"The Azerbaijan Army's military personnel and equipment have
sustained no casualties," the ministry said.
