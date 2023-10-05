Azerbaijan Changes Loan Policy Towards Agrarkredit CJSC - Decree

( MENAFN - Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 5. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree amending the decree of the President of Azerbaijan dated August 7, 2015, No. 575 "On approval of the issue, volume, term, and payment conditions of loans subject to issue by the "Agrarkredit" Closed Joint Stock Company non-bank credit organization" under the state guarantee", Trend reports.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.