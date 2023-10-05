Azerbaijan, Bp Sign Several Co-Op Documents (PHOTO)


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 5. Today, bp and the State Agency for the Protection of Strategic Facilities of the Republic of Azerbaijan signed two documents to underpin cooperation between the two entities, Trend reports.

The documents were inked during a meeting held at the bp offices between a delegation led by Major General Ilgar Abbasov, head of the State Agency for the Protection of Strategic Facilities, and Gary Jones, regional president for Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye, who was joined by a group of bp leadership members.

Thus, a protocol on cooperation between the State Agency for the Protection of Strategic Facilities of the Republic of Azerbaijan and bp; a document on 'Agreed protection rules between the State Agency for the Protection of Strategic Facilities of the Republic of Azerbaijan' and 'BP Exploration (Caspian Sea) Limited' have been signed.

During the meeting the parties also exchanged views on matters related to extensive and efficient cooperation, joint activities, as well as a range of other issues of mutual interest.

