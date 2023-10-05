Azerbaijan, Bp Sign Several Co-Op Documents (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 5. Today, bp and the
State Agency for the Protection of Strategic Facilities of the
Republic of Azerbaijan signed two documents to underpin cooperation
between the two entities, Trend reports.
The documents were inked during a meeting held at the bp offices
between a delegation led by Major General Ilgar Abbasov, head of
the State Agency for the Protection of Strategic Facilities, and
Gary Jones, regional president for Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye,
who was joined by a group of bp leadership members.
Thus, a protocol on cooperation between the State Agency for the
Protection of Strategic Facilities of the Republic of Azerbaijan
and bp; a document on 'Agreed protection rules between the State
Agency for the Protection of Strategic Facilities of the Republic
of Azerbaijan' and 'BP Exploration (Caspian Sea) Limited' have been
signed.
During the meeting the parties also exchanged views on matters
related to extensive and efficient cooperation, joint activities,
as well as a range of other issues of mutual interest.
