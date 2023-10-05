In Case Of War Freeze, Russia To Have Potential To Invade Other Countries By 2028 - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the case of a "freeze" of the current battlefield situation in Ukraine, Russia will be able by 2028 to restore its military potential degraded by the Ukrainians and will have enough forces to invade other countries, including the Baltic states.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelensky, who spoke at the opening of the summit of the European Political Community in Granada (Spain).

"I will be frank with you, as always. Now Russia is considering various scenarios for the coming years. One of them is particularly dangerous. If there is any pause in this aggression against Ukraine – any freeze – then there will be a new critical moment. Year 2028," he said.

According to Zelensky, "if Russia is allowed to adapt now, by 2028 the Kremlin will be able to restore the military potential we have destroyed, and Russia will have enough power to attack the countries that are the focus of Russian expansion."

"Apart from Ukraine, these are definitely the Baltic countries, and definitely those countries where Russian contingents are present. This is a clear report from our intelligence. We are signaling this to you," the Ukrainian leader said.

He added that Russia is looking for opportunities to "freeze the situation and adapt", as well as "draws conclusions from its mistakes and prepares to move on".

"Please remember that the most dangerous enemy is the one who has made conclusions and prepared for the next strike based on those. Moscow clearly outlines its ambition – to seize more imperial space for itself and not allow Europe to be a space of free nations and operating democracies, to break European unity. And at the same time, war is Russia's basic tool – a tool for subjugating or manipulating others," he said.

As reported by Ukrinform, Zelensky arrived on Thursday on a visit to Spain, where he will participate in the summit of the European Political Community and is set to hold a number of bilateral meetings.

Photo: President's Office