At Least 47 Dead As Russian Missile Hits Grocery Store In Ukraine's Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A Russian missile hit a grocery store in the Kupiansk district of Kharkiv region, killing more than 47 people.

That's according to President Volodymyr Zelensky , Ukrinform reports.

"A demonstrably brutal Russian crime – a missile attack on an ordinary grocery store, a completely deliberate act of terrorism. The Kupiansk district in Kharkiv region. As of now, more than 47 people are known to have been killed. My condolences to all those who have lost family and friends! Help is being provided to the wounded..." the president noted.

He emphasized that "Russian terror must be stopped. All those who help Russia evade sanctions are criminals. All those who support Russia until now support evil. Russia needs this and similar terrorist attacks for only one purpose: to make its genocidal aggression the new norm for the whole world."

Zelensky thanked "every leader and every nation that supports us in protecting life."

"Now we are talking with European leaders, in particular on strengthening our air defenses, in particular on reinforcing our soldiers, in particular on giving our country protection from terror. And we will respond to terrorists. Absolutely justly. And with might," the president emphasized.