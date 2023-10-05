Economy Minister: Healthy Competition Ensures Free Economy For Country

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Economy Minister Mikail Jabbarov made a speech at the meeting of
the Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship Committee of
Milli Majlis (the Azerbaijani Parliament) held on 5 October, Azernews reports.
"The Competition Code will become the main normative base in the
sphere of antimonopoly activity. The document has been prepared to
take into account international practice, scientific principles,
and current economic conditions," the Minister said.
The minister said the draft code creates a comprehensive legal
framework to eliminate the impact of monopolistic tendencies on
economic activity and the state budget in the direction of
developing a competitive environment and strengthening the
institutional framework.
The draft law will serve to ensure competitive neutrality in the
framework of economic regulation, prevent abuse of dominant
position and market power, stimulate the activities of economic
entities, and protect and develop the competitive environment.
"Observations show that as a free business environment develops,
along with economic progress, market failures, monopolistic
tendencies grow, illegal economic activity expands and a number of
risks to the economy emerge.
When the legislative framework is inadequate, these risks lead
to the disruption of economic activity and slow inclusive
development. To neutralize these risks, the priority should be to
increase the efficiency of state regulation," the Minister
noted.
The Economy Minister also noted during his speech that the
acceleration of economic development of Azerbaijan depends on the
application of a free competition policy.
"The presence of effective competition in the domestic market
encourages companies to innovate and seek ways to enter foreign
markets for further growth. On the contrary, the presence of
artificial obstacles to competition serves the interests of only
one group of entrepreneurs and deprives others of the opportunity
to be represented on the market, increasing the costs of
consumers.
At the same time, entrepreneurs surrounded by protectionist
measures have less interest in innovation and higher productivity."
Jabbarov said.
The Minister noted that the strategy of economic policy, which
determines the economic development of each country, developed in
accordance with the priorities applied at different historical
stages.
"We believe that at the present stage, accelerating the economic
development of our country and increasing the efficiency of the
business environment depends on the application of free competition
policy.
"This is confirmed by the program documents that form the basis
of the development directions of our state for the next ten years.
A legal basis must be created for the activities of business
entities in conditions of healthy competition, and the adoption of
the Competition Code is related to this," the Minister added.
