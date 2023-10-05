Foreign Media: Russian Peacekeepers Have Nothing To Do In Garabagh

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
A report by a British TV channel notes that after Azerbaijan
finally took control of its entire Garabagh territory, Russian
peacekeepers have nothing more to do here unlike the returning
authorities. The state is investing heavily in the previously
recaptured territories: in electricity, roads, entire settlements,"
the report says, Azernews reports, citing BBC.
The report notes that after the Second Garabagh War, the
Armenian provocations that lasted for 3 years finally came to an
end. The journalist stops at the Armenian post neutralized by the
Azerbaijani army and shows other destroyed posts between Shusha and
Khankendi. He notes that Armenian military units once fired at
Azerbaijani positions from those posts, but now there is an deep
tranquillity in Garabagh.
The report also mentions an Azerbaijani family, which started a
new life in the liberated territory of Garabagh. In Lachin, the
Najafov family returned to their home seized by Armenia 31 years
ago and are now building their lives anew. Today's terrible storm
threatens to flood their home, but the family seems very happy to
be here.
"For 27 years I woke up every day thinking we were coming back.
Coming back was like a dream. Thanks to our soldiers and our
president, we are here now," says the head of the Najafov
family.
Recall that as a result of the anti-terrorist measures carried
out on September 20, Azerbaijan completely neutralized the armed
separatist remnants that did not want to leave Garabagh, contrary
to the November 10 declaration. It should be noted that Russian
peacekeepers have been stationed in the Garabagh territories of
Azerbaijan on November 10, 2020, since the moment Armenia signed
the capitulation document at the tripartite meeting brokered by
Russia. Although its main goal was to promote the peace and
negotiation process, the mission group failed to achieve this. On
the contrary, with the participation of the peacekeeping contingent
in Garabagh, provocations by the Armenian armed forces took place
many times, and armed attacks were organized against the servicemen
of the Azerbaijani army.
The last time, after the mine explosion that killed two
employees of the State Agency of Azerbaijan Highways (AAYDA) and
seven police officers, Armenia clearly showed that it does not want
to end provocations again. The events that took place showed the
necessity of anti-terrorist measures, and finally, on September 20,
the Azerbaijani army disarmed all separatist armed groups in
Garabagh in just 23 hours and 43 minutes.
There is neither separatism nor armed groups in Garabagh
anymore. The reintegration process is already underway in Garabagh,
and residents of Garabagh of Armenian nationality who want to
voluntarily accept Azerbaijani citizenship choose the way to live
peacefully with Azerbaijanis. For those who choose the other way,
the way to Armenia is open from the state border checkpoint of
Lachin.
