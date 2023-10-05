Israeli premier makes remarks regarding Jews spitting at Christian pilgrims

(MENAFN) Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, has expressed his strong disapproval of religious intolerance and derogatory behavior, emphasizing that his government will not tolerate any form of discrimination based on religious beliefs. In a statement posted on social media, Netanyahu affirmed Israel's unwavering commitment to upholding the sacred right of worship and pilgrimage for individuals of all faiths. He pledged decisive and immediate action against any attempts to intimidate worshippers, reiterating his government's dedication to safeguarding religious freedoms.



The Prime Minister's remarks, though not explicitly linked to a specific event, followed the emergence of a video capturing an unsettling incident in Jerusalem's Old City. The footage depicted ultra-Orthodox Jewish individuals, including children, spitting at Christian pilgrims.



This incident transpired amidst the celebrations for the Jewish holiday of Sukkot and the Feast of Tabernacles, an annual religious gathering that draws Christian pilgrims to Israel.



The video serves as a stark reminder of the complexities surrounding religious coexistence in Jerusalem, a city of immense spiritual significance for various faiths. Netanyahu's response reflects a resolute stance against acts of religious hostility and underscores the Israeli government's commitment to maintaining an environment of respect, tolerance, and freedom for worshippers from diverse religious backgrounds. This incident, and the subsequent official condemnation, prompts broader discussions about fostering understanding and harmony among religious communities in shared sacred spaces.



