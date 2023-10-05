MEDIA CREDENTIALING CLOSES ON OCTOBER 6Th FOR THE ASIA-PACIFIC ECONOMIC COOPERATION LEADERS' WEEK EVENT

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) San Francisco, November 11-17, 2023

Media credentialing for access to the press filing center during the week of APEC will close this Friday, October 6th, 5:30 PM Eastern Time (ET). The filing center will be located in the Moscone Center in San Francisco. Only credentialed press will be permitted to enter during APEC, which will take place from November 11-17, 2023.

Click here to apply for a credential through the U.S. State Department. Please refer to the most updated instructions in the application page.

In November, concluding its host year, the United States will host the APEC Economic Leaders' Week (AELW) in iconic San Francisco, California. The San Francisco Host Committee is excited to host AELW, the final meetings of the APEC U.S. Host year in November.

"San Francisco is stepping onto the global stage in November, as the leaders of 21 Pacific Rim economies gather to promote economic advancement. The meeting theme of 'creating a resilient and sustainable future for all' aligns with our values in California," said Priya David Clemens, Press Ambassador for the San Francisco Host Committee for APEC. "This is the first time this many world leaders will convene in San Francisco since a United Nations gathering in 1945."



Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) is a regional economic forum established in 1989 to leverage the growing interdependence of the Asia-Pacific. APEC is the premier platform for the U.S. to advance economic policies in the Asia-Pacific region to promote free, fair, and open trade and investment and advance sustainable and inclusive economic growth.

The 21 APEC Member Economies account for nearly 40 percent of the global population, nearly 50 percent of global trade, and more than 60 percent of U.S. goods exports. Additionally, these economies have made impressive direct investments in the United States estimated at 1.7 trillion dollars and employing 2.3 million American workers as of 2020.

