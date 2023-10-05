Blue Cross Blue Shield Of Massachusetts Sponsors Free Bluebikes Adventure Passes On World Mental Health Day

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Riders will receive free Adventure Pass with code: BLUECROSSMENTALHEALTH

BOSTON, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of World Mental Health Day and to support mental wellness within the Metro Boston community, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts

("Blue Cross") is sponsoring free Bluebikes

Adventure Passes on Tuesday, October 10. The complimentary passes, which provide riders with unlimited two-hour rides throughout the day, are accessible in the Bluebikes App with the code BLUECROSSMENTALHEALTH. The initiative will be available across the Bluebikes system's 13 municipalities: Arlington, Boston, Brookline, Cambridge, Chelsea, Everett, Malden, Medford, Newton, Revere, Salem, Somerville and Watertown. Blue Cross is the sponsor of Bluebikes, which is owned by the municipalities and operated by Lyft.

Through its sponsorship of this initiative for the fourth consecutive year, Blue Cross continues to reinforce its commitment to supporting mental health within its communities. Research has repeatedly shown the positive impact of exercise on mental health. According to The Mayo Clinic , symptoms of depression and anxiety often improve with regular exercise. Outdoor exercise

in particular provides an array of benefits to mood and mental well-being beyond those seen with traditional indoor workouts.

"As we continue to expand access to high-quality, convenient and affordable mental health care, we're also focused on proactive ways Massachusetts residents can support their mental well-being," said Jeff Bellows, vice president of corporate citizenship and public affairs at Blue Cross. "The positive impacts of outdoor exercise can be profound, so we're proud to bring forward yet another mental health incentive via our Bluebikes partnership and we hope Metro Boston residents will enjoy the benefits of a free ride on World Mental Health Day."

Blue Cross has been the title sponsor of Bluebikes since its launch in May 2018 and remains committed to expanding public bike sharing in Greater Boston as a safe and sustainable public transportation option through its partnership with the municipal owners of Bluebikes and Lyft. In the five years of Blue Cross' sponsorship, the system has doubled in size, adding 200 stations and more than 4,000 bikes.

Those interested in a free Bluebikes ride on World Mental Health Day can download the Bluebikes App .

About Bluebikes

Bluebikes is public transportation by bike. The system is jointly owned and managed by the Cities of Boston, Cambridge, Everett, Salem, and Somerville and the Town of Brookline. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts is the system's title sponsor. Riders can find 447 stations and more than 4,000 bikes across 13 municipalities in Metro Boston. Since 2011, more than 14 million trips have been taken by bike share. For more information about Bluebikes, visit bluebikes .

About Blue Cross Blue Shield of

Massachusetts

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (bluecrossma ) is a community-focused, tax-paying, not-for-profit health plan headquartered in Boston. We are committed to the relentless pursuit of quality, equitable and affordable health care with an unparalleled consumer experience. Consistent with our promise to always put our members first, we are rated among the nation's best health plans for member satisfaction and quality. Connect with us on Facebook , Twitter , YouTube ,

and LinkedIn .

SOURCE Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts