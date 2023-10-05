WHITE GLOVE APPOINTS VISIONARY MARKETING LEADER GREG BOGICH AS CEO

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Company aims to enhance product operations and expand its reach through strategic hire

TROY,

Mich., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- White Glove, a leading advisor marketing company specializing in turnkey client acquisition and engagement services and a portfolio company of

Rockbridge Growth Equity, today announced it has named veteran business and marketing leader Greg Bogich as its Chief Executive Officer.

Bogich possesses a history of driving profitable revenue and two decades of experience in traditional and digital media within the financial services, retail, hospitality and consumer packaged goods industries.

Greg Bogich, CEO of White Glove

Co-founder Dean

Thurman remarked, "Greg's sharp marketing acumen and proven track record of leadership significantly bolster White Glove's strategic initiatives. His experience streamlining operational complexities and catalyzing growth across diverse industries underscores his unique qualifications to lead White Glove into a new era of success."

Bogich joined White Glove from Mspark, a B2C marketing firm, where he led the company as CEO. He previously worked for the firm as senior vice president of national accounts, where he led the organization through four years of unprecedented growth.

His career also includes tenure at Valassis Communications, now Vericast, where he held various executive-level positions.

"As the new CEO of White Glove, I am truly excited to be part of a company with a remarkable legacy of innovation." stated Bogich. "We have an exceptional team and are committed to supporting financial advisors and helping them empower consumers on their journey towards financial independence."

Since its inception in 2015, White Glove has organized over thirty thousand workshops, serving thousands of financial professionals nationwide and connecting them with highly engaged audiences to power their growth.

