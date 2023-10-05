Verisk To Announce Fiscal Third-Quarter 2023 Results On November 1, 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK), a leading global data analytics and technology provider, will report its financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended September 30, 2023, on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, before the market open. The press release, with accompanying financial information, will be posted on the Verisk investor website at .



Verisk's management team will host a live audio webcast to discuss the financial results and business highlights on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 8 a.m. ET. All interested parties are invited to listen to the live event via webcast on the Verisk investor website at . The discussion will also be available through dial-in number 1-888-660-6191 for U.S./Canada participants or 929-203-1913 for international participants.

A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days on the Verisk investor website and through the conference call number 1-800-770-2030 for U.S./Canada participants or 647-362-9199 for international participants using Conference ID #4026897.

About Verisk

Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK) is a leading strategic data analytics and technology partner to the global insurance industry. It empowers clients to strengthen operating efficiency, improve underwriting and claims outcomes, combat fraud and make informed decisions about global risks, including climate change, extreme events, ESG and political issues. Through advanced data analytics, software, scientific research and deep industry knowledge, Verisk helps build global resilience for individuals, communities and businesses. With teams across more than 20 countries, Verisk consistently earns certification by Great Place to Work and fosters an inclusive culture where all team members feel they belong. For more, visit Verisk and the Verisk Newsroom .