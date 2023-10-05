Mental Health Practice, Eastside Counseling Center, Chooses Carecloud For Streamlined RCM Services

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SOMERSET, N.J., Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCloud, Inc. (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDP, CCLDO), a leader in healthcare technology solutions for medical practices and health systems nationwide, today announced its partnership with Eastside Counseling Center, a reputable behavioral mental health practice serving the Kirkland, Washington, community. Eastside Counseling Center has selected CareCloud's technology-enabled revenue cycle management (RCM) services to optimize billing processes, from front to back office, and collections, all while seamlessly integrating with their existing platform.



Eastside Counseling Center stands out due to its dedicated team of six providers, who demonstrate an unwavering commitment to providing comprehensive care for a diverse array of emotional and behavioral concerns. Their expertise spans a wide range of therapeutic interventions, encompassing everything from therapy for depression and grief counseling to parenting support and couples counseling. At the heart of their approach is the creation of a supportive and comfortable atmosphere, personalized to meet individual needs, thereby facilitating personal growth journeys.

The decision to embrace CareCloud's RCM services emerges from Eastside Counseling Center's steadfast dedication to enhancing operational efficiency and directing their focus towards delivering superior care to their clients. This strategic decision to harness the capabilities of CareCloud's platform-agnostic technology is firmly rooted in the necessity for a seamless integration with their current systems.

Deanna Knowles, chief operating officer and co-owner of Eastside Counseling Center, expressed her excitement about the collaboration, stating, "Our partnership with CareCloud marks a significant step forward for us. We recognized our need for a more efficient billing solution. CareCloud's technology-enabled RCM services align seamlessly with our mission to provide exceptional patient care, all while streamlining our billing and collections processes."

“This partnership empowers our team to focus even more on what matters most - our clients' well-being and mental health journeys,” added Melanie Vallee, MA, LMFT, LMHC, the owner and director of outreach at Eastside Counseling Center.“With CareCloud's support, we can redirect our resources toward enhancing the quality of care we offer, ensuring that our patients receive the attention and support they need to thrive."

CareCloud's RCM services are an all-encompassing solution that address both front and back office billing processes. This includes tasks like claims submission and revenue reconciliation, all streamlined for maximum efficiency. The hallmark adaptability of CareCloud's platform enables a harmonious integration with Eastside Counseling Center's existing operations, making it the perfect fit for their needs.

Angela Brown, the director of business development at CareCloud, expressed her gratitude for being chosen as Eastside Counseling Center's RCM partner. She noted, "We are honored to stand alongside Eastside Counseling Center as their RCM partner. Our dedication to elevating healthcare operations mirrors their commitment to delivering exceptional patient care. By entrusting us with their billing processes, Eastside Counseling Center can dedicate more attention to their clients' well-being and individual growth."

To learn more about CareCloud's technology-enabled RCM options and how they can elevate operations for your practice, visit carecloud/revenue-cycle-management-solution .

About CareCloud

CareCloud (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDP, CCLDO) brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and improve the patient experience. More than 40,000 providers count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Learn more about our products and services, including revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health records (EHR), business intelligence, patient experience management (PXM) and digital health, at .

