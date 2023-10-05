Bassett Announces Regular Fourth Quarter Dividend

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BASSETT, Va., Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: BSET) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share of common stock, payable on November 24, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 10, 2023.



About Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET), is a leading manufacturer and marketer of high quality home furnishings. With 89 company- and licensee-owned stores at the time of this release, Bassett has leveraged its strong brand name in furniture into a network of corporate and licensed stores that focus on providing consumers with a friendly environment for buying furniture and accessories. Bassett's retail strategy includes stylish, custom-built furniture that features the latest on-trend furniture styles, free in-home design visits, and coordinated decorating accessories. Bassett also has a traditional wholesale business with more than 700 accounts on the open market, across the United States. For more information, visit the Company's website at bassettfurniture. (BSET-E)

J. Michael Daniel, Senior Vice

President and Chief Financial

Officer

(276) 629-6614 - Investors

Peter D. Morrison, Vice President of Communications

(276) 629-6387 – Media





