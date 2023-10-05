TRILLION ENERGY COMMENCES OIL EXPLORATION PROGRAM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vancouver, B.C., Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trillion Energy International Inc. (“ Trillion ” or the “Company ”) (CSE: TCF) (OTCQB: TRLEF) (Frankfurt: Z620) announces entering into a contract for acquisition of 2D seismic data and commencement of the oil exploration seismic program for the first of the three Cudi-Gabar oil farm-in blocks.



Equipment and staff are currently being mobilized into the M47 c3 & c4 license areas (the“M47 Block”) to drill 3,750 twelve meters deep holes which will then be used to a shoot dynamite based seismic over the East to Northeast half of the M47 Block covering roughly 15,000 hectares.

This seismic acquisition program is critically important for the M47 Block, as seismic has never occurred in the area where the new lines will be shot and the location is in close proximity (11 to 12 km distance) to the recently discovered Sehit Aybuke Yalcin and Sehit Esma Cevik oil fields.

Acquisition of the 2D seismic data will commence mid-November concluding December 2023, followed by processing and interpretation which will take an estimated 5-6 months.

Arthur Halleran CEO commented:

“We are excited to commence oil exploration in this new frontier, the emerging Cudi-Gabar oil province. The initial seismic data will be analyzed for anticline structures with seals to focus future drilling efforts. Trillion strives to maximize shareholder value through a mix of gas development at SASB and high impact oil and gas exploration through its farm-in on the three Cudi-Gabar oil blocks and expanding the SASB footprint.”

A second seismic acquisition program for oil exploration blocks M46C and M46D is planned for 2024 following the completion of seismic program on the M47 Block.

Trillion Energy is focused on natural gas production for Europe and Türkiye with natural gas assets in Türkiye and Bulgaria. The Company is 49% owner of the SASB natural gas field, one of the Black Sea's first and largest-scale natural gas development projects; and a 19.6% (except three wells with 9.8%) interest in the Cendere oil field. The Company also has recently farmed into 3 oil exploration blocks in NE Turkiye. More information may be found on , and our website.

