Clearmind Medicine To Present At The 8Th Annual Dawson James Conference On October 12Th

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Tel Aviv, Israel / Vancouver, Canada, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearmind Medicine Inc. (Nasdaq, CSE: CMND), (FSE: CWY) (“Clearmind” or the "company"), a biotech company focused on discovery and development of novel psychedelic-derived therapeutics to solve major under-treated health problems, today announced that Dr. Adi Zuloff-Shani, CEO of Clearmind Medicine, will be participating in the 8th Annual Dawson James Conference on Thursday, October 12th, 2023, at the Wyndam Grand Jupiter at Harbourside Place, in Jupiter Florida.

Presentation details are as follows:

Event: 8th Annual Dawson James Conference

Date: Thursday, October 12, 2023

Time: 5:00 PM ET in Track One - Preserve Ballroom C

Location: Wyndham Grand Jupiter at Harbourside Place, in Jupiter, Florida

Management will be participating in one-on-one meetings with qualified members of the investor community throughout the conference. To request a meeting, please contact .

About Dawson James

Dawson James Securities specializes in capital raising for small and microcap public and private growth companies primarily in the Life Science/Health Care, Technology, Clean tech, and Consumer sectors. We are a full-service investment banking firm with research, institutional and retail sales, and execution trading and corporate services. By investing the time required to completely understand your business, we can provide an appropriate capital transaction structure and strategy including direct investment through our independent fund. Our team will assist in crafting your vision and shaping your message for the capital markets. Headquartered in Boca Raton, FL, Dawson James is privately held with offices in New York, Maryland, and New Jersey. For more information, please visit .

About Clearmind Medicine Inc.

Clearmind is a psychedelic pharmaceutical biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel psychedelic-derived therapeutics to solve widespread and underserved health problems, including alcohol use disorder. Its primary objective is to research and develop psychedelic-based compounds and attempt to commercialize them as regulated medicines, foods or supplements.

The Company's intellectual portfolio currently consists of fifteen patent families. The Company intends to seek additional patents for its compounds whenever warranted and will remain opportunistic regarding the acquisition of additional intellectual property to build its portfolio.

Shares of Clearmind are listed for trading on Nasdaq and the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "CMND" and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol“CWY.”