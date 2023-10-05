LITGRID AB Informs On Commenced Arbitration

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LITGRID AB (company code 302564383, registered office address Karlo Gustavo Emilio Manerheimo St. 8, Vilnius, Lithuania) has been informed that legal proceedings have been initiated at the Arbitration Institute of the SCC against multiple transmission system operators, including LITGRID AB. The legal proceedings have started due to a fact that the operators in compliance with the international sanctions have stopped payments. Taking into account the rules of the Arbitration Institute of the SCC, more detailed information at this point is considered confidential.
