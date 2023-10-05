Wrap Technologies Announces Sponsorship Of Nationwide“Faith & Blue” Weekend, October 6-9, 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TEMPE, Ariz., Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: WRAP) (“Wrap” or the“Company”), a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and services, today announced its sponsorship of the National Faith & Blue Weekend (Faith & Blue) taking place from October 6 through October 9, 2023, across the United States.



The Faith & Blue initiative aims to build stronger relationships between law enforcement agencies and the communities they serve. Through a series of community-driven events, dialogues, and workshops, Faith & Blue intends to foster unity, trust, and mutual respect nationwide.

Faith & Blue is based on the premise that strong communities are built through mutual respect and understanding. Law enforcement and faith institutions are key pillars of every community, and when they work together, neighborhoods thrive.

"In an era where public safety and social harmony are paramount, it becomes essential for organizations to invest in programs that constructively engage law enforcement agencies with the communities they are sworn to protect,” said Kevin Mullins, CEO of Wrap Technologies.“Our sponsorship of National Faith & Blue Weekend is a step in that direction, reflecting our unwavering commitment to public safety, accountability, and transparent law enforcement practices."

Throughout Faith & Blue weekend there will be more than 100 different types of engagements co-hosted by law enforcement agencies and faith-based organizations in over 1000 local communities.

"We are extraordinarily pleased to welcome Wrap Technologies as a sponsor for this year's Faith & Blue Weekend,” said Rev. Markel Hutchins, CEO of MovementForward, Inc., parent organization of Faith & Blue.“Wrap's emphasis on responsible, accountable policing aligns perfectly with our mission. Their sponsorship underscores the shared vision we have for fostering a climate of mutual respect, safety, and unity between police officers and the people they serve across the nation."

Highlights of Faith & Blue Weekend

- Community Town Halls: Dialogues between law enforcement and community members to address pressing issues.

- Workshops and Training: Sessions focused on promoting ethical policing and conflict resolution.

- Community Service: Police and community collaboration in charity events and social work.

- Unity Events: Occasions for law enforcement officers and community members to engage and interact socially.

Wrap Technologies will actively participate by hosting webinars and workshops, engaging with law enforcement agencies, and sharing insights on social media platforms.

About Wrap

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: WRAP) is a leading global provider of advanced public safety solutions, integrating ultramodern technology, cutting-edge tools, and comprehensive services to address the complex, modern day challenges facing public safety organizations around the world. Guided by a no-harm principle, Wrap is dedicated to developing groundbreaking solutions that empower public safety agencies to safeguard the communities they serve in a manner that fosters stronger relationships. Driving safer outcomes, empowering public safety and communities to move forward together.

Wrap's BolaWrap® solution encompasses an innovative and patented hand-held remote restraint device, strategically engineered with Wrap's no-harm guiding principle to proactively deter escalation by deploying a Kevlar® tether that safely restrains individuals from a distance. Combined with BolaWrap® training, certified by the esteemed International Association of Directors of Law Enforcement Standards and Training (IADLEST), Wrap enables officers from over 900 agencies across the US and 60 countries around the world, with the expertise to effectively use BolaWrap® as an early intervention measure, mitigating potential risks and injuries, averting tragic outcomes. Saving lives with each wrap.

Wrap RealityTM, the Company's advanced virtual reality training system, is a fully immersive training simulator and comprehensive public safety training platform equips first responders with the discipline and practice to prevent escalation, de-escalate conflicts, and apply appropriate tactical use-of-force measures to better perform in the field. By offering a growing range of real-life scenarios, Wrap RealityTM addresses the dynamic nature of modern law enforcement situations for positive public safety outcomes. Building safer communities one decision at a time.

Wrap's Intrensic solution is a comprehensive, secure and efficient body worn camera and evidence collection and management solution designed with innovative technology to quickly capture, safely handle, securely store, and seamlessly track evidence, all while maintaining full transparency throughout the process. With meticulous consolidation and professional management of evidence, confidence in law enforcement and the justice system soars, fostering trust and reliability in court outcomes. Intrensic's efficient system streamlines the entire process seamlessly, empowering all public safety providers to focus on what matters. Expediting justice with integrity.

Wrap's headquarters are in Tempe, Arizona.

For more information, please visit wrap .

