Construction Sealants Market Size Worth USD 16.18 Billion By 2032 | Emergen Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vancouver, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global construction sealants market is projected to be worth USD 16.18 Billion by 2032, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The construction sealant market is observing high demand attributed to the growing emphasis on sustainable buildings. Sustainable construct products help in reducing the carbon footprint of a building. Construction sealants offer benefits such as decreasing energy consumption, improving building structure's durability, and increasing structural strength.
Sealants deliver the advantage of better-preventing infiltration of rain, wind, and airborne pollutants getting into the building, thereby pressing other sustainable construction materials. Moreover, the product displays an extensive range of temperature tolerance allowing dynamic building joints to compensate for stresses and movement while maintaining adhesion.
Scope of Research
| Report Details
| Outcome
| Market size value in 2019
| USD 7,954.3 million
| CAGR (2023 - 2032)
| 5.6%
| Revenue forecast in 2032
| USD 16.18 billion
| Base year for estimation
| 2019
| Historical data
| 2016 - 2018
| Forecast period
| 2023 - 2032
| Quantitative units
| Revenue in USD Millions, and CAGR from 2023 to 2032
| Report coverage
| Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends
| Segments covered
| Resin type, usage, product type, application, end-users, region
| Regional scope
| North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA
| Country scope
| U.S.; Canada; Mexico; U.K.; Germany; France; Italy; Spain; China; India; Japan; South Korea; Brazil; Saudi Arabia; South Africa; Turkey
| Key companies profiled
| Sika AG, BASF SE, Mapei SPA, The Dow Chemical Company, 3M Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Wacker Chemie AG, Asian Paints Ltd., HB Fuller, and Bostik SA
| Customization scope
| 10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation
MAJOR COMPANIES and Market Share Analysis
The leading players in the construction sealants market are equipped with enhanced production facilities and are involved in various R&D activities. A few leading players in the construction sealants market include:
Sika AG, BASF SE Mapei SPA The Dow Chemical Company 3M Company Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Wacker Chemie AG Asian Paints Ltd. HB Fuller Bostik SA
Strategic Development
In September 2019, Sika entered into an agreement for the acquisition of Crevo-Hengxin, a firm involved in the production of silicone adhesives and sealants deployed in construction and industrial applications.
In August 2020, Henkel made an announcement about entering into an agreement about the acquisition of Momentive Performance Materials. The Consumer Sealants business segment of Momentive Performance Materials produces sealants and caulks applied construction and home enhancement products.
Key Highlights From The Report
Butyl-based sealants possess the benefit of adhering to most of the available substrates. The product is highly weather-resistant and offers better durability at a cost-effective price. Pipe and cable penetrations are frequently ignored in construction projects, even though they pose a significant issue to buildings. Field-based decisions for laying cables result in uneven cable cuttings or extra drillings in floors and walls that may lead to multiple hazards if left unsealed, thus driving construction sealants market demand. North America is likely to witness demand on account of a rise in renovation activities in residential buildings. Latin America is likely to grow significantly in the forecast period due to government initiatives to promote green building standards such as LEED in the region.
Emergen Research has segmented the global construction sealants market on the basis of resin type, usage, product type, application, end-users, and region:
Resin Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)
Silicone Polysulfide Polyurethane Emulsion Plastisol Others Usage Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)
Bonding Protection Insulation Cable Management Sound Proofing Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)
Water-Based Solvent-Based Reactive Others Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)
Glazing Flooring & Joining Sanitary & Kitchen Others End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)
Residential Commercial Industrial Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)
North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA
