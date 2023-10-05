Construction Sealants Market Size Worth USD 16.18 Billion By 2032 | Emergen Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vancouver, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global construction sealants market is projected to be worth USD 16.18 Billion by 2032, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The construction sealant market is observing high demand attributed to the growing emphasis on sustainable buildings. Sustainable construct products help in reducing the carbon footprint of a building. Construction sealants offer benefits such as decreasing energy consumption, improving building structure's durability, and increasing structural strength.

Sealants deliver the advantage of better-preventing infiltration of rain, wind, and airborne pollutants getting into the building, thereby pressing other sustainable construction materials. Moreover, the product displays an extensive range of temperature tolerance allowing dynamic building joints to compensate for stresses and movement while maintaining adhesion. Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size value in 2019 USD 7,954.3 million CAGR (2023 - 2032) 5.6% Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 16.18 billion Base year for estimation 2019 Historical data 2016 - 2018 Forecast period 2023 - 2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Millions, and CAGR from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Resin type, usage, product type, application, end-users, region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA Country scope U.S.; Canada; Mexico; U.K.; Germany; France; Italy; Spain; China; India; Japan; South Korea; Brazil; Saudi Arabia; South Africa; Turkey Key companies profiled Sika AG, BASF SE, Mapei SPA, The Dow Chemical Company, 3M Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Wacker Chemie AG, Asian Paints Ltd., HB Fuller, and Bostik SA Customization scope 10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation

Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @

MAJOR COMPANIES and Market Share Analysis

The leading players in the construction sealants market are equipped with enhanced production facilities and are involved in various R&D activities. A few leading players in the construction sealants market include:



Sika AG,

BASF SE

Mapei SPA

The Dow Chemical Company

3M Company

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Wacker Chemie AG

Asian Paints Ltd.

HB Fuller Bostik SA

Strategic Development

In September 2019, Sika entered into an agreement for the acquisition of Crevo-Hengxin, a firm involved in the production of silicone adhesives and sealants deployed in construction and industrial applications.

In August 2020, Henkel made an announcement about entering into an agreement about the acquisition of Momentive Performance Materials. The Consumer Sealants business segment of Momentive Performance Materials produces sealants and caulks applied construction and home enhancement products.

Direct Order Can Be Placed Through This Link [Exclusive Copy] @

Key Highlights From The Report



Butyl-based sealants possess the benefit of adhering to most of the available substrates. The product is highly weather-resistant and offers better durability at a cost-effective price.

Pipe and cable penetrations are frequently ignored in construction projects, even though they pose a significant issue to buildings. Field-based decisions for laying cables result in uneven cable cuttings or extra drillings in floors and walls that may lead to multiple hazards if left unsealed, thus driving construction sealants market demand. North America is likely to witness demand on account of a rise in renovation activities in residential buildings. Latin America is likely to grow significantly in the forecast period due to government initiatives to promote green building standards such as LEED in the region.

Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics@

Emergen Research has segmented the global construction sealants market on the basis of resin type, usage, product type, application, end-users, and region:



Resin Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)



Silicone



Polysulfide



Polyurethane



Emulsion



Plastisol

Others

Usage Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)



Bonding



Protection



Insulation



Cable Management

Sound Proofing

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)



Water-Based



Solvent-Based



Reactive

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)



Glazing



Flooring & Joining



Sanitary & Kitchen

Others

End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)



Residential



Commercial

Industrial

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)



North America



U.S.



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany



UK



France



BENELUX



Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China



Japan



South Korea



Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil



Rest of LATAM



MEA



Saudi Arabia



UAE Rest of MEA

Curated Reports You Shouldn't Miss: Dive In Now!

Automatic Weapons Market By Type (Rifles & Machine Guns, Small Morters & Mobile Rocket Launchers, Grenades & Landmines Anti-Aircraft/Anti-Submarine Missiles, Light Anti-Tank Weapons), By Platform (Land, Naval, Airborne), By Technology (Fully Automatic, Semi-Automatic), By Materials (Steel, Polymers), Caliber Type and Regions Forecasts to 2027

Non-Metal 3D Printing Market By Material Type, By Form, By Industry Vertical, Forecasts to 2027

Thermoelectric Materials Market By Product Type, By Distribution Channel, By Application, Forecasts to 2027

Gallium Nitride Market By Substrate Type, By Distribution Channel, By Application, Forecasts to 2027

Unmanned Composite Materials Market By Type, By Platform, By Application, Forecasts to 2027

Water and Wastewater Treatment Market By Product & Service (Equipment, Chemicals, Services), By Application (Industrial, Municipal), Forecasts to 2027

Acoustic Insulation Market By Type (Glass Wool, Rock Wool, Foamed Plastics, and Elastomeric), By End-Use (Building & Construction, Transportation, Oil & Gas, Petrochemical, Energy and Utilities, Industrial, and OEM), and By Region Forecast to 2030

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web:

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail:

Explore Our Japanese Version: Construction Sealants Market

Explore Our Blogs and Insights Section:

Read our Press Release @



needle coke market

anti fingerprint coatings market

energy efficient glass market

3d printing plastic market

surface treatment chemicals market

renewable polypropylene market

insulation materials market

anti-reflective and anti-fingerprint coatings market

polysorbate market

water quality monitoring market

chromatography resins market

3d printing metal market

thin wall packaging market

super absorbent polymers market

bioplastics market

polyolefin market

agricultural films market

nanofilms market

anti-reflective coatings market nanopatterning market





Tags Construction Sealants Market Construction Sealants chemical industry market research market report Related Links