Psychologist Dr. Peter Lewis Kranz To Be Featured On Close Up Radio

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PeterKranz1

EDINBURG, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Racism continues to exist and ongoing widespread discrimination has become deeply rooted in our American culture as we continue to struggle with systemic racism more than 150 years after the abolition of slavery. The horrific killing of George Floyd by white police officers incited massive protests across the country and a cry for racial justice erupted in more violence and civil unrest. We grapple with questions that divide us and spur more tension all across the world. Why do more black Americans die at the hands of police? Why are they incarcerated nearly five times the rates of whites? For decades, one particular gentleman has made it his mission to improve race relations that have been very much a part of every- day life, not only through his notable speaking engagements, commendable research, but his conscience effort toward solutions to help overcome racial biases and bring about transformational and sustainable change.

Dr. Peter Lewis Kranz is a highly esteemed retired clinical psychologist and Professor who has worked at mental health clinics, colleges and universities but is most notably known for his valuable contributions to improving race relations.

Peter obtained his Bachelor's degree from Grinnell College in 1963 and his PhD in 1969 from Utah State University. From 1972 to 1977 when he taught in the University of North Florida, Peter put together an extremely unique course called Human Conflict: Black and White that received national media attention.

During his years in education, Peter was thrilled to have had the opportunity to teach in Russia, Mexico, India, and Thailand.

He continually encouraged his students to consider studying abroad. He says this is one of the most optimal ways to learn about cultural differences that will help them acquire a deeper understanding and insight into other customs and lifestyles different from their own encouraging them to become more accepting of diversity. By empowering a growth mindset young people will be inspired to work towards promoting an equitable, moral, peaceful society.

In fact, Peter encourages Universities and Colleges to make it a mandatory requirement for students to become wholeheartedly involved in their communities.

We all must do our part and make an effort to combat racism and racial discrimination. Establishing connections with people from diverse backgrounds allows us to be more accepting, tolerant, understanding, and empathetic towards one other. In our globalized society it has become key to improve our cultural competence to help us progress towards building a better world. In short, it teaches us to respect and appreciate each other leading to less cultural conflict.

Peter's tireless work over the years is an example of how we can improve racial injustice and build a better bridge towards empathy and inclusion that benefits us all.

Close Up Radio will feature Peter Lewis Kranz an interview with Jim Masters on Thursday October 5th at 1:00 p.m. EST

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno

Lou Ceparano

Close Up Television & Radio

+1 631-850-3314

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook