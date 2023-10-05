Women's Foundation Of The South Announces Designers For Annual Fundraising Event“Crescendeaux”

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Notable Designers of Color Unveiled for High-Profile, Multi-Faceted 2nd Annual Fundraising Event

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Pioneering nonprofit organization Women's Foundation of the South (WFS), founded by women of color to work on behalf of women and girls of color in the South, proved its effectiveness and impact in its successful inaugural year – and demonstrated just how urgently WFS' work is needed in this country's 13 Southern states. To commemorate the robust launch of its third fiscal year, and to raise money for its critically needed programming and initiatives, WFS is holding its second annual fundraising event – a multi-dimensional evening that, like last year, is sure to resonate with its constituents, guests, and the greater community at large.

Crescendeaux: A Carnival of Culture will take place on Saturday, November 4, at the iconic Orpheum Theater in New Orleans. Anchored by a luminous fashion show, Crescendeaux will highlight the splendor of Southern women of color in all hues, body types, and full gender expression. Returning designers and boutiques include Korto Momolu, Beaux Curvian Gurlz Collection, West London Boutique, Olivia London, Delisa Rose, and Dr. Sophia Omoro of odAOMO; WFS will also welcome designer Brocade Stops Black Eagle this year and is excited to showcase her ready-to-wear collection.

Crescendeaux kicks off with a VIP reception at 6pm CT, and doors open at 7pm CT for the fashion show. Hand-crafted cocktails, mocktails, and culinary treats will be served and enjoyed. After the fashion show, a festive after-glow party concludes the evening.

WFS Founding President and CEO Carmen J. Randolph notes:“Crescendeaux is rapidly becoming the event of the season in New Orleans, the region, and beyond. The fashions that are showcased are nothing short of stunning, and they are wholly and completely inclusive of all sizes, colors and ethnicities. The overwhelming spirit of the event is exuberant and joyful; Crescendeaux really does stimulate every sense, and this year, with the theme 'A Carnival of Culture', it should be simply jaw-dropping. At WFS, we are thrilled with what we've been able to do for women and girls of color in the South so far, and this event is our annual fundraiser. So it's not just a joyous event, but it's about doing good - making sure women and girls of color in the South get the resources they deserve to thrive and achieve their destinies.”

Sponsorship opportunities are available now for a limited time; organizations interested in event sponsorship opportunities can contact Kysha Brown at , 504-300-8403. Sponsors will join a distinguished group of corporations, civic groups, foundations, and individuals who have already signed on.

All proceeds from Crescendeaux will benefit the vital work of the Women's Foundation of the South to build the health, wealth, and power of women and girls of color in the South. WFS raises money and invests it in nonprofits and businesses across 13 states as the only permanent foundation dedicated to centering and investing in the collective health, wealth, and power of Black, Indigenous, Latinx, and Asian women and girls across the entire American South.

We invest in women of color (WOC) because we know that when WOC-led organizations and businesses are well capitalized, they facilitate more just policies, hire more people of color, generate wealth in their communities, and conduct relevant and effective programs that create the conditions necessary for everyone to prosper.

About Women's Foundation of the South

The Women's Foundation of the South (WFS) is the first public foundation of its kind, guided by and working for women and girls of color (WGOC) in the Southern United States. WFS is led by experienced grant makers of color and raises funds, leverages resources, and centers and invests in the collective power, health, well-being, economic security, and leadership of WGOC in the South.

WFS is a permanent, endowed institution that serves as a gateway for donors, foundations, corporations, and individual investors to maximize the social impact of their investments in WGOC in the South. By transforming the way philanthropy prioritizes its funding, we can effect systemic change in gender and racial injustice and amplify the voices and actions of nonprofits that are led by WGOC in the South.

